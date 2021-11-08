Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.30 Billion Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,145,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.63% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,300,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.73 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

