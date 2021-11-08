Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 693,205 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,234,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,201,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $81.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

