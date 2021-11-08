Wells Fargo & Company Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $16.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

