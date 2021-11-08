West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 842,164 shares of company stock valued at $230,719,807 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

