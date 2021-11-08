West Branch Capital LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $264.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,959. The company has a market cap of $252.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

