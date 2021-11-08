West Branch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 42,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,060. The company has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

