West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 284 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.93. The stock had a trading volume of 282,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.97 and its 200 day moving average is $270.70. The firm has a market cap of $269.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

