Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on November 29th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

WLKP opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

