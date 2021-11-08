WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

