Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

WTSHF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of WTSHF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.49. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

