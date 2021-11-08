Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of WTE traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 139,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,229. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$14.65 and a 12-month high of C$28.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

