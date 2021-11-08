Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.22

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.22 and last traded at C$28.22, with a volume of 35885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

