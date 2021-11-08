Wexford Capital LP Buys 4,488 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 104.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

SRE opened at $126.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.