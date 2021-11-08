Wexford Capital LP Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $51.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

