Wexford Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after buying an additional 350,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after buying an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after buying an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

NYSE:MPC opened at $66.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

