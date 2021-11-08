Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,196,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,460,000. Cenovus Energy makes up 1.7% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $96,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $103,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $137,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CVE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

NYSE CVE opened at $12.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

