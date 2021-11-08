Wexford Capital LP Purchases Shares of 26,045 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 33,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 576.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 115,826 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $62.37 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

