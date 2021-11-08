Wexford Capital LP Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 0.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $221.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.14 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Truist reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.