Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $218.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.