Whiteheart Price Up 7.7% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $562.50 or 0.00833547 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $57,602.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00078198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00083292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00097115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,639.41 or 1.00231773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.80 or 0.07056300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020466 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.