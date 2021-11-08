WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $6.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WOW stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

