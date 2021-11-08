Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $216.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,035,016. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

