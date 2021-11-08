Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 452.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.