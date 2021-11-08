Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,638.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,406.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,306.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,659.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,669.85.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

