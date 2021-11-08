Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,170 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 105.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $325.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $236.11 and a 52-week high of $330.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

