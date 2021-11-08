Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.