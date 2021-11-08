Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $34,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.