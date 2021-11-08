Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 20,946 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,946 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 5.1% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $86,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $374.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $235.58 and a 1 year high of $372.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

