Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 27,437 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 2.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.91.

INTU opened at $614.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.52 and a 200 day moving average of $510.62. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $631.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

