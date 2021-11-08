William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.12). William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

VAPO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

VAPO opened at $22.89 on Monday. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $596.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -1.34.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $495,396. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $215,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 0.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 172,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 156,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 266.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vapotherm by 134.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

