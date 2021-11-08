William Blair Comments on Nautilus, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NLS. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 50.9% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

