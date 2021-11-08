William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for YETI (NYSE:YETI)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YETI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.26.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. YETI has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in YETI by 17.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in YETI by 16.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 3.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in YETI by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.