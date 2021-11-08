Wing Finance Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00080948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,914.48 or 1.00046300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,725.06 or 0.07171788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021067 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

