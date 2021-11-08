Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

NASDAQ WING opened at $166.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.82. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

