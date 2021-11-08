Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $175.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.06.

WING opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.82. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

