Winning Points Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

GE stock opened at $109.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $68.88 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

