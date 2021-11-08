Woodline Partners LP Purchases 55,981 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,981 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $25,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Biogen by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,526,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $278.73 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.08 and a 200 day moving average of $312.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.95.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.