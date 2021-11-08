Woodline Partners LP Sells 61,218 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61,218 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 190,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $10,431,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,777,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,269,729 shares of company stock worth $799,768,624. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $344.29 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.96 and its 200-day moving average is $342.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

