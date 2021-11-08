Woodline Partners LP Sells 6,773 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 3.09% of Vor Biopharma worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $8,112,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $5,256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

VOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $666.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

