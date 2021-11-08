Woodline Partners LP Takes $37.47 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 385,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

