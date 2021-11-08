Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $811.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.54. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.54% of Workhorse Group worth $31,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

