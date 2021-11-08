Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WKHS stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $811.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.54. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.