WorkQuest Token (WQT) Price Hits $0.0553 on Exchanges

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $869,541.61 and approximately $1,417.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 107.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,732,845 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

