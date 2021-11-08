Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 288.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,315 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 1.1% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $50,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU opened at $267.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.