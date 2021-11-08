Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $22.11 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,855 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Sysco by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 75,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 38.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 689,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

