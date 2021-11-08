Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $223.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

