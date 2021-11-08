Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 469,229 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 469,229 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 393.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 429.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 147,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,589,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

