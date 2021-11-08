Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 109,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $456.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $465.76. The stock has a market cap of $430.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.29.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

