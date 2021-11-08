Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 235,694 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 881,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,694 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $26,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

DBX stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 613.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,629 shares of company stock worth $2,333,480 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

