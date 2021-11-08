Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires 2,748 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 1,113,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in A10 Networks by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 977,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in A10 Networks by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 848,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,989 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,912,758 shares of company stock worth $30,336,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.57 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

