Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 112,784.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 59,776 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 137.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 96,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 143.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 279,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 164,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,336 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.55 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.